Sreejita De to return in Nazar

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Nazar is gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences.



The new entrants of the show Jigyasa Singh and Sumit Bhardwaj have brought about many twists and turns, which have been appreciated by the audiences.



The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to bring to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. To ensure this, Sreejita De will reenter the show as a chudail.



Sreejita’s character was very well accepted among the viewers, and considering its popularity, the makers have decided to bring it back.



We contacted Sreejita, who confirmed the news but was too busy to divulge other details.



We’ll try reconnecting with her soon.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.a