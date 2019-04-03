Sreesanth and Bhuvaneshwari to participate in Nach Baliye?

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Sreesanth! He has been approached for another reality show.



The Indian cricketer, who was earlier seen as a participant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has been approached to participate in Nach Baliye.



The popular dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye, is returning with yet another season after two years. According to reports, the former Bigg Boss 12 contestant and runner-up has been approached for the show with wife Bhuvaneshwari.



Speaking about this development, Sreesanth, who also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, said to Pinkvilla, “Yes, they have approached but we have not yet decided. Still figuring it out. Let’s see.”



According to reports, celebrities like Drashti Dhami with Neeraj Khemka, Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy, and Prince Narula with Yuvika Chaudhary have also been approached for the show.