Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari are chilling with Dipika and Shoaib

08 Jan 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: After becoming the first runner-up of the show Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth reunited with his friends and family. The ex-cricketer shared a great bond with his competitor Dipika Kakar inside the house. They entered the house separately but their 'bhai-behen jodi' was popular among the audiences. Recently, Sreesanth along with his wife Bhuvneshwari visited Mumbai and caught up with TV actress Dipika at her Mumbai residence.

Sreesanth’s better half Bhuvneshwari took to her Twitter account and shared some pictures of their visit. In the pictures, Sreesanth's daughter can be seen playing around with pink and golden balloons. She also shared pictures of the four of them including Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. They indeed look like one happy Bigg Boss family.

(Also read: Sreesanth and Dipika's MAJOR FIGHT)

Since the show ended the ace cricketer has been quite active on social media platforms. Earlier, he had shared a picture with his former competitors from the Bigg Boss house and a few other friends. His close friend Dipika Kakar, who eventually won the coveted trophy, and contestant Shivashish Mishra made for a happy picture.

