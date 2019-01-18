Sreesanth knows his PRIORITIES in life - Details inside!

Sreesanth is a winner in the truest sense. Even though he has been embroiled in the cricket controversy, he has over all had a clean image. A loving husband and a doting father, Sreesanth has been a visual delight to watch in the Bigg Boss house and other films catering to the south industry. He is a good soul who in the end proves that he is here to do some great work and also aspires to contribute to the sports fraternity. Here we have some photos which prove that Sreesanth is a good being and a family man: What are your thoughts on Sreesanth?