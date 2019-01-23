News

Sreesanth’s fans demand justice for him

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer and Bigg Boss 12 contestant S. Sreesanth has surely earned the love and affection of his fans over the years, and the way his fans are supporting him today validates their love for him.    

Sreesanth was banned for life by BCCI's disciplinary committee after his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL Season. In 2015, he was acquitted in the spot-fixing case, but the Delhi police challenged the verdict in the Delhi High Court. Finally, his matter will be heard in court, and fans are demanding justice for him.


The cricketer’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, wrote on Twitter, “Big day tomorrow for @sreesanth36 . I hope and pray everything falls in place. Keeping my fingers crossed #JusticeForSreesanth.”

Post her tweet, #JusticeForSreesanth is trending on social media. His fans are requesting BCCI to give him a second chance.

Take a look at Bhuvneshwari’s post: 

Check out the following tweets by the fans of the cricketer.

