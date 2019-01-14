Sreesanth’s wife’s Instagram account HACKED

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer and Bigg Boss Season 12 runner-up Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari’s Instagram account was hacked in less than 24 hours.

Bhuvneshwari is quite active on Twitter. When Sreesanth was locked inside the Bigg Boss house last year, she had constantly supported her husband by sharing her straightforward opinions on Twitter about what was happening inside the house. Although she is an active social media user, she never had an Instagram account. And recently, when she opened one, it was hacked within 24 hours.

She herself took to social media to talk about the incident. She wrote, ‘Some loser has hacked my Instagram account. I am trying to retrieve it. Kindly do not follow any fake accounts.#Sreefam #Sreesanth #NainSree.’

Check out her post.

Some loser has hacked my Instagram account. I am trying to retrieve it. Kindly do not follow any fake accounts.#Sreefam #Sreesanth #NainSree — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) January 13, 2019

Bhuvneshwari said in a statement to a portal that she has sent a request to the officials to resolve the issue.