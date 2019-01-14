News

Sreesanth’s wife’s Instagram account HACKED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 08:13 PM

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer and Bigg Boss Season 12 runner-up Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari’s Instagram account was hacked in less than 24 hours.

Bhuvneshwari is quite active on Twitter. When Sreesanth was locked inside the Bigg Boss house last year, she had constantly supported her husband by sharing her straightforward opinions on Twitter about what was happening inside the house. Although she is an active social media user, she never had an Instagram account. And recently, when she opened one, it was hacked within 24 hours.

She herself took to social media to talk about the incident. She wrote, ‘Some loser has hacked my Instagram account. I am trying to retrieve it. Kindly do not follow any fake accounts.#Sreefam #Sreesanth #NainSree.’

Check out her post.

Bhuvneshwari said in a statement to a portal that she has sent a request to the officials to resolve the issue.

Tags > Bigg Boss season 12, Bhuvneshwari, #Sreefam #Sreesanth #NainSree, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with...

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with family and friends
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days