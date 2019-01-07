Sreesanth's fan threatens winner Dipika Kakar of acid attack on Twitter

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 had its finale a couple of weeks back. Dipika Kakar has emerged as the winner of the show and Sreesanth became the first runner-up. While many people were happy with Dipika’s win, it seems like it didn't go down well with others, especially with former cricketer Sreesanth’s fans.

A fan of Sreesanth took to Twitter and threatened Dipika of acid attack.

The fan is highly disappointed with the actress and he said that if he ever comes to Mumbai, he will throw acid on her. The tweet read, ‘Kitna ghaitya aurat hai ye makki tu ekbar live re devorcy aurat tujhe kitna troll karenge tujhe pata nehi tera dipstar ne had kardi saree bohut bura kaha abhi tera personal life pe hum attack karenge dek lena tu aur main Mumbai main hun agar tu mujhe dik Jaye acid fekke marunga.’

As soon as the message was posted, Dipika’s fan page reacted and informed Mumbai Police about the same. They tweeted saying that this guy is threatening their favourite actor and urged to arrest him as soon as possible.

Not only fans but Surbhi Rana, who was at loggerheads with Dipika in the house, said that everyone has their favourites but we all should respect the final vote count, after all, it’s a game and the winner is selected by the highest number of votes and the guy who has shared the message is insane and the police should take immediate action and track him down wherever he is placed and he should be slapped really hard.

Dipika and Sreesanth shared an amazing rapport inside the Bigg Boss house. Looks like all of Sreesanth fans are highly disappointed with Dipika’s win. Even Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who was supporting Sreesanth throughout the season, took to Twitter and addressed Dipika as ‘makhi’ as she wrote, “Aajkal sabhi product banavati aate Hain.. yaha Tak makkhi maarne ke bhi.. Suna Hain show ke makers ne bhi milavati product ko promote karna shuru Kar Diya.. Makkhi pura season bhunbhunati rahi aakhir main Makkhi Jeet gayi Isliye trophy bhi break ho gai !!!”

And this seems to be a threat as Dipika won the show over Sreesanth.