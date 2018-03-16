Sridevi special in Dance Bangla Dance Junior

Kolkata: Gear up for Zee Bangla's Dance Bangla Dance Junior as the upcoming episode is going to be a special one for all the Sridevi fans!

Well, via the coming episode, the dance reality show will pay a tribute to the late actress.

The participants will be seen performing dance on Sridevi’s songs.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 18 March at 9.30 pm.

Sridevi, known for portraying myriad roles and mesmerizing dancing skills, died on 24 February due to accidental drowning.

