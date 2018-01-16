Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is a dedicated actor

Actress Shalini Kapoor, known for shows like "Qubool Hai" and "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", is set to play Janhvi Kapoor's mother in their upcoming film "Dhadak". She says the newcomer is a loving and dedicated actor.



"I am playing Janhvi Kapoor's mom. She is a traditional and sophisticated Rajasthani lady. I am absolutely elated to work with (filmmaker Karan Johar's) Dharma Productions as it's every actor's dream. It's my comeback in films as post-marriage, I had started doing only serials," Shalini said in a statement.



"I have been a mom to a lot of new actors and actresses on TV and by the grace of God they all have made it big. Hope the magic continues. Janhvi is a sweetheart and very loving and a dedicated actor too," she added.



Janhvi, veteran actress Sridevi's daughter, and actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter will make their Bollywood debut with "Dhadak".



It is scheduled for release in July of this year.