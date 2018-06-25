Home > Tv > Tv News
Sridevi's Nigahen to be remade on TV? This Naagin actress to play the lead

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
25 Jun 2018 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: It won't be wrong to say that Naagin is ruling the Hindi television. The third season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series on Colors opened with bumper numbers, clearly stating that the Indian audience loves the flavour of supernatural drama.

The concept of a shapeshifting snake is not new. Following the legacy is producer Dinesh Bansal who is bringing another Naagin on TV. Under his production house, Meteor Films, Bansal, who has given TV industry cult classics like Ghar Jamai (1997), Basera (2000) and such, is returning to TV production with the concept of Naagin.

According to a close source, the project titled Nigahen will air on Dangal channel.

Not much is known about the story except that it will be about a shapeshifting snake. Since it is a namesake of late Sridevi's cult Nigahen, it puts the speculations on fire if the show would be on the lines of the film.

The makers have already locked the cast, a little birdie implies. For the primary character, the producers and the channel have locked in Monica Sharma. The Indian actor and former model will play the character of the Naagin. Trivially, this won't be Sharma's first outing in a show based on Naagin. Earlier, the 26-year-old was seen as Gautami in the second season of the popular Naagin series. Sharma was titled Miss Grand India 2014 and has been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka.

For the male protagonist, Kushagre Dua has been finalized. Dua, last seen in &TV's Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi fitted the bills of the character aptly. Both Kushagre and Monica are perfect for the respective roles, a little birdie confides.

The shooting will soon begin since the channel has given it the green-flag.

We couldn't reach out to any of the above-mentioned names for their comments.

Are you excited for the latest offering of Naagin on television? Comment below your excitement.

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Naagin, ghar jamai, Dangal, production house, Meteor Films, Bansal, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Kushagre Dua, Monica Sharma,

