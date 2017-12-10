Hot Downloads

Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Srishti Jain relates to reel role in real life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017 12:00 PM

TV actress Srishti Jain, who plays the role of Durga Sanjay Ahlawa in Meri Durga, says she connects to the character very well.

"I relate to my role in some aspects. Like how, Durga is very strong headed and is very close to her family, how she has a very high self esteem and how she is someone who never runs away from working hard for her dreams! That's how I relate to Durga in real life," Srishti said in a statement.

Srishti says she loves the character.

"She is full of life, she is innocent and she has a sparkling personality. I absolutely love the father daughter-relationship that is depicted in the show," she said of the Star Plus show.

Tags > Srishti Jain, Durga Sanjay Ahlawa, Meri Durga, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top