Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti did not participate in Nach Baliye 9 due to him

29 Jul 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti were participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, and they grabbed headlines for their closeness. The latter has time and again said that he is all hearts for Srishty, though the former has maintained that it's just friendship from her side.

And now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Nach Baliye 9 thought of cashing in the one-sided love story and that Rohit and Srishty were almost finalised for the show to enter as an anokhi jodi where the theme would have been one-sided love. But unfortunately the plan could not go through as someone, close to Srishty acted a spoilsport.

The report further stated that while Srishty and Rohit were ready to perform together in the show, and they were about to sign on the dotted lines, it was Vijal who created a big scene and asked Srishty to drop the idea. For the uninitiated, there were reports about Srishty dating her close friend, a businessman by profession, Vijal. A source close to the show told the portal, "Vijal was not happy with the idea of Rohit dancing with Srishty and he got extremely upset with the idea. On knowing about it, he told Srishty to back off and not participate in the show with Rohit.”

