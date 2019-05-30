Srishty Rode and Sidharth Shukla paired opposite each other for THIS project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishti Rode will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Shukla for a project.

The duo will be seen in an upcoming commercial advertisement.

A source revealed that it is a story-driven commercial.

We contacted Sidharth who said, “Yes we are shooting for a commercial but can’t divulge many details about the same”.

We tried contacting Srishty, but she remained unavailable for comment.

