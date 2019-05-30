News

Srishty Rode and Sidharth Shukla paired opposite each other for THIS project

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 May 2019 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishti Rode will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Shukla for a project.

Excited to know more about it? Read on to know more.

The duo will be seen in an upcoming commercial advertisement.

A source revealed that it is a story-driven commercial.

We contacted Sidharth who said, “Yes we are shooting for a commercial but can’t divulge many details about the same”.

We tried contacting Srishty, but she remained unavailable for comment.

