Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor team up for ‘HAPPY DANCE’! Read on to know more...

23 Aug 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor celebrated his birthday yesterday, and his friend and popular television actress Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, took to social media to wish him in the cutest way.

She shared a picture where Kunal seems to be in his comfort zone and is seen with a glass of wine. Sriti wrote, 'My catastrophically favourite person @kunalkarankapoor'.

Well, as we know, Sriti is fond of travelling and exploring new places. And according to Kunal’s social media posts, he too quite enjoys exploring different places. It looks like Sriti and Kunal both took off on a mini trip. Kunal can be seen having a gala time with with his friends as well. Sriti also teamed up with Kunal to shoot a ‘happy dance’.

