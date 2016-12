Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha is ending this year 2016 with a new hairstyle!

The talented actress has got a new red hot look and has chopped her tresses.

Yes, she the pretty lady has coloured her hair red and is looking smoking hot in her new hairdo.

Have a look!

because I love the hair A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:31am PST

Nose twitch for my hair magician Loyd @dessangemumbai Thank youuu A photo posted by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:26am PST

We called Sriti for a comment but she remained unavailable.

Do you like her new haircut? Let us know in the comment box below.