Sriti Jha, Erica Fernandes, and Rhea Sharma's ‘spectacular' performances!

MUMBAI: An actor’s job is not as easy as it looks, and they often have to walk the extra mile to prove their prowess.
In today's times, spectacles are as much a fashion accessory for some as a necessity for others. Whether you wear them with or without prescription lenses, they make a fashion statement, and contemporary designs can give your look a makeover.
Several TV actresses have flaunted spectacles to get into the skin of the character.
Despite not wearing glasses in real life, they have managed to rock the look.
Have a look at the list of TV actresses who donned the ‘nerdy’ look for their show.
Sriti Jha as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya
Who carries the checkered print better?
Which braided beauty do you vote for?
Add new comment