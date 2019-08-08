News

Sriti Jha, Erica Fernandes, and Rhea Sharma's ‘spectacular' performances!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: An actor’s job is not as easy as it looks, and they often have to walk the extra mile to prove their prowess.

In today's times, spectacles are as much a fashion accessory for some as a necessity for others. Whether you wear them with or without prescription lenses, they make a fashion statement, and contemporary designs can give your look a makeover.

Several TV actresses have flaunted spectacles to get into the skin of the character.

Despite not wearing glasses in real life, they have managed to rock the look.

Have a look at the list of TV actresses who donned the ‘nerdy’ look for their show.

Sriti Jha as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya


Rhea Sharma as Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke


Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi


Sanaya Irani as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum



Mona Singh as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin



Drashti Dhami as Madhu in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon



Hiba Nawab as Pari in Meri Saasu Maa



Aditi Rathore as Avni in Naamkarann



Helly Shah as Kainaat in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera



Asmita Sood as Meher in Badtameez Dil



Who is your favourite? Hit the comments section below!
Tags > Sriti Jha, Rhea Sharma, Erica Fernandes, Sanaya Irani, Mona Singh, Drashti Dhami, Hiba Nawab, Aditi Rathore, Helly Shah, Asmita Sood,

past seven days