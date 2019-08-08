Sriti Jha, Erica Fernandes, and Rhea Sharma's ‘spectacular' performances!

MUMBAI: An actor’s job is not as easy as it looks, and they often have to walk the extra mile to prove their prowess.



In today's times, spectacles are as much a fashion accessory for some as a necessity for others. Whether you wear them with or without prescription lenses, they make a fashion statement, and contemporary designs can give your look a makeover.



Several TV actresses have flaunted spectacles to get into the skin of the character.



Despite not wearing glasses in real life, they have managed to rock the look.



Have a look at the list of TV actresses who donned the ‘nerdy’ look for their show.



Sriti Jha as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

Rhea Sharma as Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Sanaya Irani as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum

Mona Singh as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Drashti Dhami as Madhu in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Hiba Nawab as Pari in Meri Saasu Maa

Aditi Rathore as Avni in Naamkarann

Helly Shah as Kainaat in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

Asmita Sood as Meher in Badtameez Dil

