Helmed by Freemantle India, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming talk show Ted Talks; Nayi Soch has already commenced shoot. The show will air from the month of September 2017. TellyChakkar.com had earlier exclusively reported about Karan Johar being a speaker on the show.

Yesterday (22 August), King Khan shot for the first episode of Ted Talks. And, we have all the exclusive details on what happened during the shoot!

The shoot happened in the Yashraj Studios. Freemantle India has been working on the sets for quite some time now.

Karan Johar was the first speaker on the show. Contrary to the conjectures that Johar might speak about his personal life or his struggle he chose to talk about relationships and his newborns Yash and Roohi.

Alongwith Karan, Indian Women’s Cricket team Captain Mithali Raj was also present as a guest. Mithali’s session was more like a chat show with Badshaah being the host.

A source close to TellyChakkar.com informs us, “Karan Johar’s was a usual TedX speech. With Mithali, it was more like Satyamev Jayate.”

Apart from Johar and Raj, there were other speakers shedding light on different topics, like women safety, happiness and more.

Trisha Prabhu, the 15 year old who won the US based reality show Shark Tank and received a huge investment for her app ‘Re-think’, thereafter gave an impressive speech on anti-bullying. Interestingly, Prabhu's app stops cyberbullying even before it starts especially in young adolescents and teenagers.

“King Khan was at his wittiest best. He did apologise to the audience for his late-coming on the set for the shoot,” added the source.

The next episode will be shot on 24 August in Yashraj studios. The shoot ended with a blissful instrumental performance.