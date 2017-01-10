SRK gets 'Raees' fever to 'Dil Hai Hindustani'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon become part of singing reality TV show "Dil Hai Hindustani" to promote his forthcoming film "Raees".



With contestants from Russia, Brunei, New York, Rajasthan, Punjab and elsewhere, the show brings together singers from across the globe. The Star Plus show is judged by singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Shalmali Kholgade and rapper Badshah.



"Shah Rukh is coming to promote 'Raees' and will shoot for the episode tomorrow. It will go on air around January 26," said a source from the channel.



In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, "Raees" also stars Nawazzuddin Siddiqui. It is slated to release on January 25, 2017.



Shah Rukh will also be visiting the "Bigg Boss 10" set to promote the movie.