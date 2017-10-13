Actress Astha Agarwal, best known for her role of Prathna in TV show "Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal", had a fan moment when she got to fulfil her life dream and met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She says she has a crush on the actor.

Astha was on the set when she got to know that Shah Rukh was at the same studio for his personal shoot.

"Shah Rukh Khan is my crush and I have always dreamt about meeting him. When I got to know about him being at the same studio, I got so excited that I use to go out after every break for his one glance," Astha said in a statement.

"I am a big fan of his and never miss a chance to watch his films. He is so humble that when I went to him and asked for a picture he said ‘yes'. I so love him and now my next wish is to work with him," she added.

(Source: IANS)




