SRK not part of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 05:23 PM
15 Feb 2017 05:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of "Baahubali: The Conclusion", the film's makers have said.

According to reports, Shah Rukh had been roped in to play a cameo in the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.

"We would have loved to have SRK in our movie! Who wouldn't? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true! 'Baahubali 2'," read a post on the official Twitter page of the film on Tuesday.

"Baahubali: The Conclusion" is the continuation of "Baahubali: The Beginning." The film features Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

(Source: IANS)

