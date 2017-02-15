SRK not part of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of "Baahubali: The Conclusion", the film's makers have said.

According to reports, Shah Rukh had been roped in to play a cameo in the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.

"We would have loved to have SRK in our movie! Who wouldn't? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true! 'Baahubali 2'," read a post on the official Twitter page of the film on Tuesday.

"Baahubali: The Conclusion" is the continuation of "Baahubali: The Beginning." The film features Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

(Source: IANS)