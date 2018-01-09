SRK swears by two life lessons

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he lives by two life lessons.
Shah Rukh opened up about it to his "TED Talks India Nayi Soch" audience, a statement said.
Speaking about those life lessons, he shared, “I have two life lessons which I swear by. The first and foremost is that you should do unto other as you want others to do unto you and the second one which makes me who I am today is that 'Sorry and thank you are very important'.”
The episode will air on Sunday on Star Plus.
(Source: IANS)
