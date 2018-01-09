Hot Downloads

SRK swears by two life lessons

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2018 04:16 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he lives by two life lessons.

Shah Rukh opened up about it to his "TED Talks India Nayi Soch" audience, a statement said.

Speaking about those life lessons, he shared, “I have two life lessons which I swear by. The first and foremost is that you should do unto other as you want others to do unto you and the second one which makes me who I am today is that 'Sorry and thank you are very important'.” 

The episode will air on Sunday on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

