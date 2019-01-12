Ssara Khan to come up with a music video for Bidaai lovers and all brides to be

MUMBAI: Good news for fans of actress Ssara Khan and soap Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai!

The television actress earned fame by acting in this soap, and now, she is coming up with something special for the show’s fans.

Ssara will come up with a new music video, and the track will be a recreated version of the original Bidaai track. This will be her tribute to Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai fans and to all brides to be. She announced the news on her social media page.

The actress took to Instagram and wrote, ‘Something exciting for the (Sapna Babul ka) bidaai lovers as it’s my turn to return the love I got. Recreating bidaai’s Track for u all , dedicated to all the bride to be, as this season I see a lot of marriages taking place. Super fun Track is on its way for u all with @altaafsayyedofficial #bidaai #sarakhan #sadhna #sapnababulka #starplus #recreation.’

Here’s her post.