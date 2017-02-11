Hot Downloads

Ssara Khan in Dil Bole Oberoi

By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Feb 2017 03:21 PM

India’s first spin-off series, Dil Bole Oberoi, branching out of main series Ishqbaaaz, has signed a credible name in the Indian television industry to lend gravitas to the casting line-up.

We are talking about sexy, sensuous and curvaceous Ssara Khan, rose to fame playing the lead role in Bidaai and later touched greater heights of fame via her impressive histrionics in Bigg Boss.

A sensation in India, Ssara has earned much love in neighboring country Pakistan too, where she is a regular in their entertainment endeavours.

Now, we have learnt that Ssara will sprinkle her magic touch on Dil Bole Oberoi as well.

A cameo commitment to begin with, Ssara will be enact an air-hostess who would seek revenge from one of the Oberoi brothers.

A deadly concoction of beauty and brains!!!

When we connected with Ssara, she chose not to comment on the development.

Dil Bole Oberoi is produced by 4 Lions Films and will air from 13 February at the 10.30pm slot.

