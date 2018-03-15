Ssara Khan to enter Woh Apna Sa

Mumbai: Sexy siren of television Ssara Khan is a diva in the truest sense. She has done numerous television shows in the past and recently, she had a collaboration and crossed the border to shoot the Pakistani drama, Laiken.

After her return to India, she went on to play a vicious antagonist Mohini in Colors’ Shakti, where she played the other woman of Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry). She left no stone unturned to devastate Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya’s (Rubina Dilak) lives. And now that her stint has ended in the show, we hear that there are offers lined up for Ssara.

Our source informs us that Ssara will now be seen upping the drama quotient in Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV. She will once again play a vamp and this time, will plot schemes to separate Arjun (Sudeep Sahir) and Jia (Disha Parmar).

We contacted Ssara to confirm the news. She said, “I have no clue about this. “

