Ssara to play mentally disturbed in ‘Dil Bole Oberoi'

Actress Ssara Khan, best known for her roles in shows like "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai", "Ram Milaayi Jodi" and "Sasural Simar Ka", will be seen doing a cameo as a mentally disturbed person in TV show "Dil Bole Oberoi".



Ssara will be seen as Mohini.



Her track will be with Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer), who would be seen attending a mid-air engagement and Mohini would dress up as an air-hostess and hijack the plane.



"My character's name is Mohini, who is slightly disturbed. She dresses as an air-hostess and hijacks her former boyfriend's mid-air engagement," Ssara said in a statement.



"Dil Bole Oberoi" is a spin-off of "Ishqbaaaz".



"For the first time, a spin-off is happening on Indian TV and I am glad to be part of it. Even though a cameo, my role is quite different from what I have played before," Ssara added.



"Dil Bole Oberoi" is aired on Star Plus.



(Source: IANS)