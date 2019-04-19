Ssharad Malhotra adores THIS quality of Ripci Bhatia

MUMBAI: Television actor Ssharad Malhotra is all set to get married. He will tie the knot with Ripci Bhatia, a Delhi-based designer.



They recently had their roka ceremony, and their wedding will take place on 20th April in Mumbai. In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, the actor spoke about his wedding preparations and also about his would-be-wife. He said that their wedding festivities will begin from 18th April in Mumbai with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, and that they have planned to host a reception ceremony on 3rd May in Ssharad's home town, Kolkata.

The actor said that Ripci keeps giving him fashion and style tips because she is a designer and is extremely well versed with fashion. Speaking about their wedding attire, he said to the daily, "Our wedding trousseau is ready, it's a bit colour coordinated. For the day wedding it is pearl white sherwani and for the evening function it is champagne gold."

Earlier, Ssharad had dated Divyanka Tripathi for many years, and broke up his engagement with Pooja Bisht last year owning to compatibility issues. He said that he developed cold feet when it comes to marriage, but he really enjoyed his relationships, and that he never regretted being with anybody. Talking about Ripci, he said to the daily, “This time when I met Ripci it was an instant connection and fortunately I did not have any cold feet. The moment I met, we spoke for a while and I just popped the question, 'Will you marry me' and she said yes. There was no thinking or pre-planning. There was no contemplating and it just organically happened. When it happened I felt good.”



The actor also said that he adores Ripci's childlike quality.



Ripci is a working woman, and Ssharad says that he likes women who work. “I love women who are independent, who work and at the same time balance their personal life as well. I feel it goes for both. A man and woman together need to take care of the family and manage the house,” he further said to the publication. When asked if he will be a hands-on husband, he said he will definitely contribute as much as he can in doing the household job and make their jobs happy and peaceful.