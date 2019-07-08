Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia quick holiday to Udaipur

MUMBAI: TV’s heartthrob Ssharad Malhotra and his wife Ripci are giving us major #couplegoals with some lovely pictures from their Udaipur vacay. It’s the couple’s first trip together after marriage. “Udaipur is like home to me. I have a very special connection with the city as I have shot for Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap here. The warmth, love, and respect that I receive from the locals, every time I come here are surreal,” he tells us, adding, “It was actually a work trip but thanks to the rains, the shoot got postponed and we got some time to be touristy.” The couple, who got married on April 20, didn’t get a chance to go on a honeymoon yet. Ssharad says that he is planning a Europe trip in August. “Ripci is very supportive and understands the hectic life of a TV actor. We didn’t get a chance to go anywhere after our marriage, but I am planning it sometime in August. I will go there with no work on my mind. We were contemplating a few places in and around Europe,” he says.

Talking about life after marriage, the actor says that he feels blessed to have Ripci in his life. “So far it is great and I hope it continues like this. We are more like best buddies and not the stereotypical husband and wife. The best part is that we both give each other space when needed and are also there for each other as and when required. The only thing I found difficult initially was sharing my wardrobe with her. It was not easy at all.”