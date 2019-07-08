Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia quick holiday to Udaipur

MUMBAI: TV’s heartthrob Ssharad Malhotra and his wife Ripci are giving us major #couplegoals with some lovely pictures from their Udaipur vacay. It’s the couple’s first trip together after marriage. “Udaipur is like home to me. I have a very special connection with the city as I have shot for Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap here. The warmth, love, and respect that I receive from the locals, every time I come here are surreal,” he tells us, adding, “It was actually a work trip but thanks to the rains, the shoot got postponed and we got some time to be touristy.” The couple, who got married on April 20, didn’t get a chance to go on a honeymoon yet. Ssharad says that he is planning a Europe trip in August. “Ripci is very supportive and understands the hectic life of a TV actor. We didn’t get a chance to go anywhere after our marriage, but I am planning it sometime in August. I will go there with no work on my mind. We were contemplating a few places in and around Europe,” he says.
