Ssharad Malhotra and sister Reema share a strong sibling bond!

MUMBAI: Ssharad Malhotra’s started his career by playing the challenging role of a mentally unstable character in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. He is good looking, talented, and dedicated, Sharad had it all to become the next superstar on television. Ssharad has also been appreciated for his acting in Bharat Ka Veer Putra…Maharana Pratap and romantic drama Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.



The actor's bond with his sister Reema Pawha is inspiring. He intends to surprise his sister by going to Kolkata in case he manages getting some free time.

He says, 'My sister is my strength. We have had our share of regular brother–sister tiffs during our growing-up years. But she has been always caring. She is just a call away. I do miss her a lot. To me, childhood with her has been always very special. I have realized one thing. Life is all about loving your family.'

When we asked Reema about Ssharad, she said, 'He is more like a friend and my confidant. We share and discuss everything happening in our lives. I'm truly blessed to have a loving and caring brother like him. He has a busy life of an actor, but we do have a lot of chats and calls on a daily basis.'