Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci Bhatia go on a secret honeymoon

MUMBAI: Ssharad Malhotra is one of the most popular television actors. The actor, who is currently seen in Muskaan playing Raunak Singh, tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia this year. The actor is enjoying marital bliss.



He has been missing from sets since quite some time. According to the reports in SpotboyE.com, he has not reported on sets since a week. Now finally, news has it that the actor is in abroad on a secret honeymoon with his wife Ripci Bhatia.



Fans of the actor know that the couple couldn't go for their honeymoon as Ssharad was busy with his work commitments. Now finally, he decided to plan it right during his wifey's birthday. Ssharad planned a surprise travel to Europe on Ripci's birthday (August 7). The couple is travelling to places like Luzern, Interlaken, Lauterbrunnen.



Take a look below: