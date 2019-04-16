News

Ssharad Malhotra on how the idea of marriage gave him cold feet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 11:41 AM

MUMBAI: Television actor Ssharad Malhotra is all set to get married. He will tie the knot with Ripci Bhatia, a Delhi-based designer, on 20th April in Mumbai.

They recently had their roka ceremony, and their picture from the occasion is doing the rounds on the internet. They looked beautiful together in the picture.

In an interview with a leading publication, Ssharad said that he is looking forward to witnessing his real marriage after getting married so many times on screen.

Earlier, Ssharad had dated Divyanka Tripathi for many years, and broke up his engagement with Pooja Bisht last year owning to compatibility issues. He said to the daily that it is not the commitment that he is phobic to, but marriage does give him cold feet, and now that he is getting married, everyone is in shock. He said that he has seen a few of bad marriages, but he realised that the bad thoughts are in one's head, so, he is walking into this marriage with a positive vibe.

Speaking about Ripci, he said that there was never a moment when he realised that she was the one, everything just fell into place.

We wish the couple congratulations for their new beginning! 

Tags > Television actor, Ssharad Malhotra, Ripci Bhatia, Delhi-based designer, Mumbai, Divyanka Tripathi, Pooja Bisht, incompatibility, phobic, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

past seven days