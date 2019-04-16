Ssharad Malhotra on how the idea of marriage gave him cold feet

MUMBAI: Television actor Ssharad Malhotra is all set to get married. He will tie the knot with Ripci Bhatia, a Delhi-based designer, on 20th April in Mumbai.

They recently had their roka ceremony, and their picture from the occasion is doing the rounds on the internet. They looked beautiful together in the picture.

In an interview with a leading publication, Ssharad said that he is looking forward to witnessing his real marriage after getting married so many times on screen.

Earlier, Ssharad had dated Divyanka Tripathi for many years, and broke up his engagement with Pooja Bisht last year owning to compatibility issues. He said to the daily that it is not the commitment that he is phobic to, but marriage does give him cold feet, and now that he is getting married, everyone is in shock. He said that he has seen a few of bad marriages, but he realised that the bad thoughts are in one's head, so, he is walking into this marriage with a positive vibe.

Speaking about Ripci, he said that there was never a moment when he realised that she was the one, everything just fell into place.

We wish the couple congratulations for their new beginning!