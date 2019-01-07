News

Star Bharat’s Pyaar Ke Papad gets its launch date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 12:43 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about along with Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Panorama Entertainment rolling out another daily for Star Bharat. It will be a light-hearted take on Indian marriages titled Pyaar Ke Papad and it will feature Aashay Mishra and Swarda Thigale in the lead roles (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/aashay-mishra-and-swarda-thigale-play-the-leads-star-bharat-s-pyaar-ke-papad-181226)

Now, we have learnt the on-air date of the show.

According to our sources, Pyaar Ke Papad has got the launch date of 4 February and the channel is still working on the timeslot.

The show will also feature actors namely Akhilendra Mishra, Neelakshi Singh and Jinal Jain. 

Tags > Star Bharat, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Panorama Entertainment, Akhilendra Mishra, Neelakshi Singh, Jinal Jain,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days