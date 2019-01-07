Star Bharat’s Pyaar Ke Papad gets its launch date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about along with Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Panorama Entertainment rolling out another daily for Star Bharat. It will be a light-hearted take on Indian marriages titled Pyaar Ke Papad and it will feature Aashay Mishra and Swarda Thigale in the lead roles (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/aashay-mishra-and- swarda-thigale-play-the-leads- star-bharat-s-pyaar-ke-papad- 181226 )

Now, we have learnt the on-air date of the show.

According to our sources, Pyaar Ke Papad has got the launch date of 4 February and the channel is still working on the timeslot.

The show will also feature actors namely Akhilendra Mishra, Neelakshi Singh and Jinal Jain.