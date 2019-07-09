Star Bharat’s Pyaar Ke Papad to go off air

MUMBAI: Another TV show bites the dust!

Star Bharat’s Pyaar Ke Papad which started beaming from February 2019 is set to bid adieu to its viewers.

Yes, according to our sources, the comedy drama Pyaar Ke Papad, produced by Rangbaaz Production and Panorama Entertainment, will most likely air its last episode on 10 August.

The show, which features Swarda Thigale and Aashay Mishra in the lead roles, could not manage to gain maximum viewership in spite of having a unique plot.

We could not get through actors for their comment.