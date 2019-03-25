Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India to get a new time slot

MUMBAI: Savdhaan India is one of the most popular crime shows on television. The series has been going on for quite some time and has been a huge success.



The show was previously aired on Life Ok and now airs on Star Bharat at 11 PM. The show has been pushed to the 10:30 PM slot. Serial Sufiyana Pyar Mera will be taking the 11 PM slot.



Sufiyana Pyar Mera will be launched on the 16th of March and will star Helly Shah and Rajvir Singh. The promo is out on Hotstar.