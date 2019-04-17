Star Jalsha to celebrate Bangaliana with Boishakhi Jalsha 1426, read details

KOLKATA: Here’s some good news for the loyal audience of Star Jalsha! The channel is geared up to showcase a Poila Boishakh special star-studded programme called Boishakhi Jalsha 1426.

Poila Boishakh is the first day of Bengali calendar, and welcoming the year 1426 in style is Star Jalsha’s latest celebratory offering Boishakhi Jalsha 1426.

“Boishakhi Jalsha 1426 is an ode to Bengal’s diversity of people, traditions and culture. It will showcase a scintillating opening act by Sandipta, who is all set to enthrall the viewers with her dance performance on “Esho Hey Boishakh” with an amalgamation of Bengal’s traditional dance forms of Chhau, Raibeshe and the likes. It will also witness a modern fusion performance by Tellywood’s favourite Sunny and Madhumita followed by an enticing dance performance by our Genx Bengali heartthrobs Swastika and Rudrajit. The celebrations will also play host to an enthralling dance- drama performance by Pallabi Sharma on Bratati Bandyopadhyay’s recitation of “Ami Shei Meye”, followed by a Baul fusion Gaan performance - a melodious concoction of tradition and modern with Kartik Das Baul, Pota and Gourab Das and many more. Special performances by the terrific trio of music Siddhu- Anindyo and Upal will also add that modern touch to the day of nostalgia and Bangaliana,” read a statement.

The show will also pay homage with a tributary act to RD Burman and his retro hits.

Speaking on the occasion, Sagnik Ghosh, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies, said, “As we celebrate the dawn of a new year, it would be only befitting to give back our viewers something that will stay with them for a long time. Boishakhi Jalsha 1426 is the ultimate celebration of Bangaliana- a day which will showcase the grandeur of Bengal through music, dance and more.”

The show will be aired on 21st April at 6 pm.