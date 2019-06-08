Star Jalsha’s new show Sreemoyee is the journey of a homemaker who rediscovers her self-worth; Indrani Halder plays lead role

KOLKATA: Star Jalsha is brining a new show called Sreemoyee. It is the story of an ordinary homemaker who epitomizes the philosophy, “Nije Paltalei Sob Paltabe” and become a real change agent.

Sreemoyee is a married homemaker with a seemingly picture-perfect family. Sreemoyee’s life revolves around her husband, who is egoistic and practical, and their three grown children. Their eldest son, Ankush, is a doctor by profession, the younger son, Pratyush, a graduate who is still trying to find his footing and Dithee is the youngest daughter who is a high school student. Sreemoyee has nurtured her family with selfless love, dedication and hard work. All that she cares for is her family’s happiness and wellbeing.

She never thought of finding her own identity or further her talent in cooking. Her own family takes her for granted, for e.g. Sreemoyee’s daughter hesitates to introduce Sreemoyee as her mother in school. Sreemoyee soon starts to realize that her world is shallow and lonely. Her ‘picture perfect’ family is perhaps nothing more than a dream. She embarks on a journey to create an identify for herself which is not just that of a wife or a mother, but as Sreemoyee- an individual. Whether or not Sreemoyee will be able to rebuild herself with grace and a smile on her face, and finally reclaim her identity remains to be seen.

Ace film and television actress Indrani Halder will be seen in the role of Sreemoyee. Sreemoyee’s husband is being played by Sudip Mukherjee and Ushasie Chakraborty plays the role Sreemoyee’s family friend and Sudip’s colleague.

Speaking on the occasion, Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “It is never too late to rediscover your self-worth. I believe Sreemoyee is a journey of every woman who aspires to fulfill her dreams. It is a tribute to all those women who have sacrificed their dreams and aspirations, day in and day out for the sake of their family. It is a story that teaches that even in the darkest times, hope and perseverance will help you achieve your dreams.”

Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures PVT Ltd, Sreemoyee is all set to premier on 10th June 2019. It will be aired Monday to Sunday at 7 PM.