Star Plus’ Chandra Nandni hits a century

It’s celebration time on the sets of popular historical show Chandra Nandni (Balaji Telefilms) which has completed 100 episodes.

The story of the show, which is based on the life of the great Emperor of India Chandragupta Maurya, has won audience’s heart and Rajat Tokas and Shweta Basu Prasad have won appreciations for their respective roles.

An elated cast and crew of the show celebrated the moment on set in a very special way. They distributed special Laddoos prepared in Magadhi style among their team mates on the set. We also got to know that the team relished a special dinner post pack up to enjoy their success.

When we contacted Shweta she happily shared with us, “It’s been a great journey and I can’t believe that we have already completed 100 episodes. It looks like we have just started yesterday and it’s already six months now. We are just like a family and I hope that the audience continue to love and support us. We had a small celebration on set.”

We wish the team heartiest congratulations and good luck for their upcoming episodes.