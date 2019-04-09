News

Is Star Plus' Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna inspired by true events?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 06:10 PM

Recently Star Plus unveiled the promo of their upcoming show titled Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna starring Shrenu Parikh as Jahnavi, in a completely unique concept of an antagonist Bahu as opposed to the conventional docile daughter in law.

The show, however, is inspired by a real story of a high profile influential family, which the makers are extremely confidential about.

The creators have been strictly instructed to keep the details of the family under wraps, as the reputed family fears exposing the controversial story.

The makers along with the entire cast and crew have been bound by an NDA which restricts them to divulge any details on the real inspiration.

After creating a buzz with her performance in Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh now brings to the small screen the one of its kind plot where the lead protagonist is an anti-heroine.

Having piqued the interests of the audience with the introductory promo which features Jahnavi as a superficial daughter in law who pretends to be an ideal Bahu while she plots the disruption of her in-laws.

Slated to air from 22nd April, Monday-Friday at 7 pm on Star Plus, Ek Bhram-Sarv Gun Sampanna is directed by Sumit Sodani and produced by Sunny Side Up Films, starring Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam.  


Tags > Star Plus, Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna, Shrenu Parikh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman...

Veteran stars Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman grace Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days