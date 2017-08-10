Major twists will soon shock the viewers of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions)!

In the recent episode, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) has gone missing and everybody in the house is worried about his well-being.

However, Shivaay will later enter Oberoi Mansion along with Vikram. Seeing him all fine everyone would heave a sigh of relief.

Now, the makers are all set to focus their upcoming track on human trafficking.

Yes, according to our sources, in the upcoming episode, Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) will leave the Oberoi Mansion again. Later, the pretty girl and a tough cop will come face to face with human trafficking. However, like always this time as well Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will come out as a hero, he will fight the goons and bring Bhavya back.

Human trafficking or sex-trafficking is one of the evil practices prevalent in India. And it is high time the situation should be brought under control.

Alongwith some real high voltage drama, viewers will also witness Anika and Shivaay’s grand wedding.

We tried to reach out to the actors but they remained unavailable to comment