Four Lions’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) has always been grabbing eyeballs with its interesting twist and turns with the interspersed fun elements in its ongoing episodes.

Recently, the popular daily entertained the audience by going the Heyy Babyy way and now we hear that the series will soon be going the Dangal way.

Yes, you heard it right!

Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) will be seen trying their skills on wrestling in the upcoming episodes.

According to the track, Omkara wants to get his ancestral idol back from his grandfather’s enemies. Our source informs us that, they will end up challenging Omkara for a wrestling competition to get the idol back. Omkara will accept the challenge and fight with them.

Later on, the circumstances will lead towards Gauri joining Omkara in the wrestling arena to help him complete his challenge.

Viewers will witness some action packed episodes ahead in the popular daily.

Shrenu is all pepped up about thshooting this track, she told TellyChakkar.com, “It was good fun shooting for this sequence. It was a great feeling to see everyone clapping around including the action master and the director. When you assume, you can’t do it but you eventually end up doing it successfully, it gives you a good feeling. It was a good fun.”

Well, seems like a lot of fun in store for the viewers as well.

Are you guys excited for this track? Do share your thoughts with us.