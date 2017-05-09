Star Plus' Jaana Na Dil Se Door completes a year

It’s time to congratulate the team of Star Plus’ popular daily Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams), as the much loved series completes successful one year.

The show, which airs on the slot of 5:30 pm daily, manages to garner love and appreciations from viewers as the interesting twists and turns keep the viewers attention hooked.

The story that started off with the love tale of Atharva (Vikram Singh Chauhaan) and Vividha (Shivani Surve), took a different turn when Ravish (Shashank Vyas) came into the picture, and he got married to Vividha.

Now, on the completion of one year today (9 May), the entire cast and crew is elated and jumping with joy.

Sharing his excitement with us, Vikram told us, “It’s been a long journey and I didn't expect it to go beyond one year, and now when it has, it’s a proud feeling for everybody on sets along with the producers and the channel. 5:30 pm was a dead slot but we all worked hard on the content and we have managed to rock. I hope we continue to keep giving our best and I just want our fans to keep loving us the way they do.”

The team is planning to have a cake cutting ceremony on sets in the evening to celebrate the moment.

Hearty congratulations to the team and best wishes.