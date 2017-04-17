Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door to go off air!

It is rightly said that nothing lasts forever!

Recent buzz suggests that it's time to bid goodbye to Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams).

Every show comes with an expiry date and viewers will soon see the climax of this romantic story on Star Plus.

Wondering what is the reason behind the serial's closure?

As per our sources, the channel and the makers are having a tough time to deal with the low numbers and actors’ tantrums. Not being able to sort these issues, they decided to pull the plug off the daily.

We have also heard that the shoot will be wrapped up by 20 May (tentatively), while it will air its last episode in the first week of June.

When we called Vikram Singh Chauhan, who plays the lead role of Atharva, he remained unaware about the entire development.

Shashant Vyas aka Ravish echoed the same and shared, “I have no clue about Jaana Na.. going off air. And I think the 'tantrum' part are baseless rumours. Even if there was a situation where actors were throwing tantrums, there would have been a replacement, taking a show off can never be the solution.”

We dropped a text to producer Yash Patnaik but he is yet to respond to our message.

Along with Jaana Na Dil Se Door, there are also reports about Pardes Mai Hai Mera Dil shutting its shop.

What's your take on both these shows wrapping up? Let us know in the comment box below.