Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door to go off air!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Apr 2017 03:45 PM

It is rightly said that nothing lasts forever!

Recent buzz suggests that it's time to bid goodbye to Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams).

Every show comes with an expiry date and viewers will soon see the climax of this romantic story on Star Plus.

Wondering what is the reason behind the serial's closure?

As per our sources, the channel and the makers are having a tough time to deal with the low numbers and actors’ tantrums. Not being able to sort these issues, they decided to pull the plug off the daily.

We have also heard that the shoot will be wrapped up by 20 May (tentatively), while it will air its last episode in the first week of June.

When we called Vikram Singh Chauhan, who plays the lead role of Atharva, he remained unaware about the entire development.

Shashant Vyas aka Ravish echoed the same and shared, “I have no clue about Jaana Na.. going off air. And I think the 'tantrum' part are baseless rumours. Even if there was a situation where actors were throwing tantrums, there would have been a replacement, taking a show off can never be the solution.”

We dropped a text to producer Yash Patnaik but he is yet to respond to our message.

Along with Jaana Na Dil Se Door, there are also reports about Pardes Mai Hai Mera Dil shutting its shop.

What's your take on both these shows wrapping up? Let us know in the comment box below.

Tags > Star Plus, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yash Patnaik,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top