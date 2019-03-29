News

Star Plus launches new promo of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna; Shrenu nails the quintessential bahu look with a twist

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 04:07 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring a new show titled Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The show will star popular television actress Shrenu Parikh in the lead role.

The upcoming television series will see Shrenu donning the role of Janhvi, a quintessential bahu but with a twist.

The makers shared their first promo a few days ago and dropped a brand new promo a day ago. Unlike the first one, the new promo draws a reference to a spider and leaves the audience wondering about Shrenu's evil intentions. The promo certainly has piqued the curiosity of audience.

Take a look at the second promo of the show here:

Talking about the show and her character, Shrenu had earlier said to media, "I'm looking forward to this association with Dipti Kalwani, the maker of Badho Bahu. Just like her previous progressive show, this one is an unusual and an unconventional family drama. I am playing a quintessential 'bahu' (daughter-in-law)."

Previously, Shrenu was seen as Aastha Agnihotri in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo and Gauri in Ishqbaaaz.

Are you excited for Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna? 

