Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein clocks 700 episodes!

Sphereorigins’ production ‘Mere Angne Mein’ on Star Plus broke all records as it shone out in the evening slot.

Depicting the tale of a family based in the UP, it soon became the favorite family show on Indian television.

The show has won hearts with its fascinating characters and gripping storyline.

Post the exit of Ekta Kaul, who played the lead Riya, the drama did not lose its sheen and has been continuously doing wonders.

And here’s some good news for all its fans!

The popular TV serial will complete 700 glorious episodes.

Sujoy Waddhwa, CMD of Sphereorigins shared, "This milestone of 700 episodes is a testament of the bond ‘Mere Angne Mein’ has created with the audience. The show highlights a rare phenomenon of the family matriarch, seldom seen in India. We have been working with some immensely talented actors of the industry.”

He further added, "It has been an outstanding journey with the constant support of our team, and we hope to deliver the good work in future as well.”

Congratulations to the team of ‘Mere Angne Mein’!