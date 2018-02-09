Star Plus’ Meri Durga to go the ‘Chak De India’ way

Mumbai: Off late Star Plus’ Meri Durga has been in news but for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, the drama is under a scanner due to low ratings and as per reports, the show will mostly bid adieu to its viewers.

However, Tellychakkar has an exciting update for all the Meri Durga fans. The makers of Paperback Films are gearing up with intriguing episodes for its viewers.

Yes, we have heard that the show will soon go the blockbuster film 'Chak De India' way. Though the story will not be exactly like the film but, there will be few resemblances.

As per the plot, Durga (Srishti Jain) will participate in a National level championship. She will battle it out with other girls from the other states of the country in the running race to win the competition.

The makers have roped few actresses for the sequence. Devi Dolo, who was last seen in Ghulaam, will belong from Nepal and will be seen giving a tough competition to Durga.

An actress named Nazneen Khan of 'Queen Hain Hum' fame will portray the character of a Gujarati girl who will be a big foodie and have no interest in the race.

Also, Newbie Additi Bhagat will be the suspense factor in the drama. Though she will hail from Pakistan, she will lie about her identity with strong motives to win the medal by hook or crook. She will lie saying that she belongs from Jharkhand.

All the actresses will begin shooting from tomorrow.

What do you think about Meri Durga?

When TellyChakkar reached out to Nazneen Khan, the actress confirmed the news with us.

Are you looking forward to this exciting track?