Star Plus to re-launch ‘afternoon programming’; Diya Baati 2 to spearhead

Star Plus as a channel has been working towards providing entertaining programming, catering to all ages!!

After emphatically winning over the audiences with their ‘Nayi Soch’ via the daily shows and weekend programming, Star Plus will now come up with a new afternoon band!!

Well, afternoon bands are not new for Star Plus, as they have had huge success stories with shows Shagunn, Bhabhi, Saarthii, Kumkum – Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Humari Devrani (to name a few) doing very well.

News coming in is that Star Plus will re-launch afternoon programming from March 2017.

The idea will be to start the afternoon band with a handful of shows, and create a market and audience for the same!!

As per a credible source, “Every time slot has a niche audience, and the next move of Star Plus will be to cash in on the afternoon band by coming up with new programs.”

And the afternoon band will be spearheaded by the much-anticipated sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum, is what we hear.

Our source further states, “The channel is presently working out strategies regarding the afternoon band. The first two shows to find a place in afternoon programming will be Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and SOL and Shoonya Square’s Ek Aastha Aisa Bhi. Work is in progress regarding the other shows that will launch in the afternoon band.”

We hear that production perse, the shows in afternoon band will look as classy and good as a prime time venture. The shows will be shot with all the much needed grandeur.

We buzzed Producer of DABH, Sumeet Mittal for a confirmation on this, but did not get revert. The first teaser of Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 will be out very soon.

We also buzzed Producer Dheeraj Sarna (Shoonya), but did not hear from him. The teaser of Sarna’s show Ek Aastha Aisa Bhi is already out!!

Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 will have Avinesh Rekhi, Rhea Sharma, Ashok Lokhande, Neelu Waghela, Kanika Maheshwari, Kabeer K., Swati Kapoor, Mazel Vyas, Madhura Naik, Mayank Arora, Rajeev Singh playing pivotal roles.

Ek Aastha Aisa Bhi will have Kanwar Dhillon and Tina Phillip playing leads.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space for more updates.