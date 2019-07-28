Star Plus’ show ‘Sanjivani’ actors get trained by real doctors!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to come back with one of its most iconic shows of Indian television, ‘Sanjivani’. The medical drama which endeared audiences 17 years ago, is now bringing a fresh flavour along with a hint of nostalgia. Popular actors namely, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli Punj, who were also a part of the previous innings which was widely loved, will be seen taking the legacy forward with a new set of doctors.



Viewers are already waiting with bated breath to witness the spectacle on television as the makers leave no stone unturned to delight them. An interesting thing that has come to light is that real doctors have been visiting the sets to speak to the actors and provide them inputs on how to perform the role of an on-screen doctor efficiently!



While the ethos of the show will be like the original, makers were keen that the body language and mannerisms of doctors are replicated to stay true to the essence of the original season which was a bit amongst the audience.



The cast of Sanjivani are all set to wow the audiences with their heart-touching performances on the show. Also, they have been speaking to doctors who are visiting the sets regularly to discuss different aspects of this noble profession. The actors have been taking insights about the lingo used by professionals in the hospital. Also, insights are being taken about certain basic protocols and mannerisms that are followed by doctors in their administrative environment.



Talking about her experience, Surabhi says, “Playing a doctor is truly a challenging task. It’s not easy on any level but it does help when you have proper guidance from the real experts! For Sanjivani, we have real doctors visiting the sets and helping us in terms of body language, basic medical terms and things like how a doctor wear gloves, checks the blood pressure of a patient and the right way to hold a stethoscope. We will be showcasing different medical cases along with the dramatic element on the show. I would like to express my profound gratitude to all the medical experts who have helped us to better our performances in Sanjivani.”



Watch Sanjivani coming soon only on Star Plus.