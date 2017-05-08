Hot Downloads

Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki completes 1000 episodes

By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017

The champagne is ready to pop tonight! The team is already decking up, ready to rock and roll.

Wondering what are we talking about?

Star Plus popular evening daily Suhani Si Ek Ladki, has completed 1000 episodes!

Woaaahh!! Great feat, isn’t it??

Suhani Si Ek Ladki, a daily by Panorama Productions, projects the story of Suhani, played ably by Rajshri Rani, and her woes of being a dark skinned girl.

The show not only highlighted the social stigma but also brought about a change in the mindset of people. Rajshri, is loved and adored by millions even though she doesn't looks the quintessential ‘actress’, which proves that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Apart from Rajshri, the stellar star cast also includes Sahil Mehta, Alekh Sangal, Sashi Sharma, Karan Jotwani, Srishti Jain, Poulomi Das among more.

Tellychakkar.com has already reported about the serial going off air on 21 May.

The news might have dampened the spirit of the team and the viewers but the achievement of completing 1000 episodes, will surely give them a boost.

We called up Rajshri, who thanked us and her audience for giving her so much love and affection.

Producer Suzanna Ghai’s phone remained unreachable.

Tellychakkar.com wishes the entire team of Suhani Si... heartiest congratulations!!!

