Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj promises its audience a dramatic Bangkok track

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about the team of Star Plus’ daily drama Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) shooting for their upcoming episodes in Bangkok.

The popular series never fails to surprise the viewers with its exciting twists.

We hear that in the upcoming episodes of the TV series, the viewers will get to witness some high voltage drama during the Bangkok track.

The viewers have already witnessed in the recent episodes that Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) was exposed after she poisoned Uma (Avinesh Rekhi). Now, Uma, Kanak (Rhea Sharma), Maasi and Aditya (Ayush Anand) will reach Bangkok, which will be followed by some drama.

Our source informs us that during the Bangkok episodes of the daily, Uma and Kanak (Rhea Sharma) will learn more about Maasi’s evil side. Uma and Kanak will learn about Maasi taking benefits from Uma’s knowledge after stealing it all from him. Kanak will pledge to uncover Maasi’s truth and bring it out in the open.

Will she be able to expose Maasi’s truth? Well, that would be interesting for the viewers to watch out the episodes for.

We tried but could not reach Rhea for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.