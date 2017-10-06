Treating the audience with scenic beauty of abroad has always favoured the makers of serials.

Keeping the same thought in mind, director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to fly abroad for an upcoming sequence.

Yes, you read it right!!!

The ongoing track of the popular series is focusing on Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh)’s wedding. We hear that, Naksh and Kirti’s honeymoon track will kick-start right after the wedding track.

Our source informs us, “Naksh and Kirti will be flying off to Greece for their honeymoon and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will be joining them too.”

“The actors will head for Greece in the coming days to shoot for the upcoming honeymoon track,” added the source.

Sounds exciting! Isn’t it?

We tried but could not connect to the actors for a comment.

