Star Plus's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for a twist

MUMBAI: Kabir is looking forward to meet Pooja over the video that went viral and tells her that he is not behind it.



Kabir is now in shock as Pooja is missing because she never goes without informing anyone, here Kabir gets in action to save her. After frantic search, Kabir comes to know Pooja has been kidnapped; finally, Kabir manages to save Pooja and Pooja is now back home, while Mr Chopra instigates Pooja that Kabir is behind this kidnapping and is turning great by saving her.



Stay tuned for more exciting updates of the upcoming episodes only on TellyChakkar.